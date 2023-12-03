Cyclone Michaung: PM Modi speaks to AP CM, takes stock of preps

The cyclonic storm, 'Michaung,' is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80–90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the IMD said in a bulletin.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 3rd December 2023 3:23 pm IST
PM Modi speaks to Andhra CM, takes stock of preparations to deal with cyclone Michaung
Cyclone Michaung

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to take stock of the preparations to handle Cyclone Michaung and assured him of all help, officials said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

PM Modi has also directed top officials to ensure that all possible help is extended to the state.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm, ‘Michaung.’ It is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80–90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the IMD said in a bulletin.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 3rd December 2023 3:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button