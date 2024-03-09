PM Modi takes safari in Kaziranga National Park

The Prime Minister will launch some key development projects in Assam in the later part of the day. He has programmes in Arunachal Pradesh subseuently.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 9th March 2024 12:56 pm IST
PM Modi takes safari in Kaziranga National Park
PM Modi takes safari in Kaziranga National Park- X

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had elephant and jeep safari on Saturday morning in Kaziranga National Park in Assam on his two-day visit to the state.

In the Central Range of the park at Kohora, PM Modi first had an elephant safari in the Mihimukh area before going on a jeep safari within the same range during his first visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Also Read
Congress would have taken 20 yrs to do what we did in 5 yrs in Northeast: Modi

The Director of Kaziranga National Park, Sonali Ghosh, and other Forest Department officials accompanied the Prime Minister.

MS Education Academy

PM Modi arrived at Kaziranga National Park on Friday evening where he received a grand welcome.

The Prime Minister will launch some key development projects in Assam in the later part of the day. He has programmes in Arunachal Pradesh subseuently.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 9th March 2024 12:56 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button