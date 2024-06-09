PM Modi takes stock of situation after terror attack in J-K’s Reasi

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took stock of the situation arising out of the terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir in which nine people were killed.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the prime minister directed him to constantly monitor the situation and ensure all possible help to the affected families.

“The Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took stock of the situation and directed me to constantly monitor the situation and to ensure all possible assistance to the families,” Sinha said in a post on X.

The Lieutenant Governor said that security forces have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists and those behind the attack will be punished soon.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on a bus in Reasi. My condolences to the family members of the martyred civilians. Our security forces & JKP have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists,” he said.

“All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. Hon’ble PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care & assistance,” he added.

Nine people were killed and 33 injured as terrorists struck a bus carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday evening, opening fire on the vehicle which fell into a gorge, a senior police officer said.

The attack occurred on the bus en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area. The bus, a 53-seater, veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge following the gunfire at aound 6:15 pm.