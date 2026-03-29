PM Modi to arrive in Kerala for poll campaign in Palakkad, Thrissur

The rally is expected to witness the participation of senior BJP leaders and NDA candidates from the region.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th March 2026 9:44 am IST
Prime Minster Narendra Modi
Prime Minster Narendra Modi

Palakkad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kerala on Sunday, March 29, to lead a rally in Palakkad and a roadshow in Thrissur, as he joins the campaign trail for NDA candidates ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections.

Thousands of party workers are expected to participate in a public meeting to be addressed by Modi at Fort Maidan in Palakkad by around 2.30 pm, party sources said.

The rally is expected to witness the participation of senior BJP leaders and NDA candidates from the region.

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Later in the day, the prime minister will travel to neighbouring Thrissur, where he is slated to hold a massive roadshow in the heart of the city, they said.

He will be received by Union Minister Suresh Gopi and other party leaders when he lands at a helipad in Kuttanellur in Thrissur.

From there, the prime minister will proceed to the Swaraj Round to lead the roadshow.

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Traffic regulations are in place in both Pakakkad and Thrissur in view of the PM’s visit.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 29th March 2026 9:44 am IST

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