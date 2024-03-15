PM Modi to attend NDA election meeting in Andhra Pradesh on Mar 17: BJP leader

Speaking to reporters at the party office here, he said Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan would participate in the meeting.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 15th March 2024 2:07 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the NDA election meeting at Chilakaluripeta in Palnadu district on Sunday, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the party office here, he said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan would participate in the meeting.

The BJP leader lashed out at the ruling party, YSRCP, in the state for allegedly rebranding Central Government-funded schemes with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s name and extending them to the masses. He termed it as cheating.

The BJP has formed an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

