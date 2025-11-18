PM Modi to attend Sathya Sai Baba centenary celebrations in Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Puttaparthi in Sri Sathyasai district on Wednesday to attend the birth centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

As part of the celebrations, the Prime Minister is expected to release a commemorative coin and a special set of postal stamps honouring the life, teachings and the legacy of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

“At around 10 am (Wednesday), Prime Minister will visit the holy shrine and Mahasamadhi (grave) of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, to offer his obeisance and pay respects,” said a PIB press release on Tuesday.

Around 10:30 am on Wednesday, PM Modi will participate in the centenary celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba and deliver an address.

Following the Puttaparthi programme, PM Modi will proceed to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, to inaugurate and participate in the South India Natural Farming Summit at around 1:30 PM.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has arrived in Puttaparthi directly from Hyderabad, ahead of the PM’s visit, said an official press release.

“He (CM) will stay overnight in Puttaparthi and welcome PM Modi at Puttaparthi Airport at 9:25 am on Wednesday,” said the press release.

Later, Naidu will join PM Modi in the centenary celebrations. And around 1:15 pm tomorrow, Naidu will bid farewell to the PM, it added.

The centenary celebrations, organised by the Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT) and Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, have been underway with extensive preparations for nearly a year.

“In the past year alone, devotees from various districts, states, and countries have presented over 220 cultural and devotional programmes as part of the centenary. Only the Sathya Sai Organisation can bring together an event of this scale, driven purely by love and devotion to Bhagawan,” said RJ Rathnakar, Managing Trustee of Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust.

Starting this year, what was earlier known as Sri Venugopala Swami Rathotsavam began to be celebrated as Sri Sathya Sai Rathotsavam on November 18.

Former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu attended the first Sri Sathya Sai Rathotsavam today.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan are scheduled to attend the event on November 22.

Radhakrishnan will also take part in the celebrations on November 23. Several Chief Ministers and dignitaries are also expected.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Puttaparthi as several VIPs are expected to visit.