PM Modi to attend summit on women safety, child protection

The two-day summit, being held on October 8 and 9, will witness participation of political leadership and officials dealing with the women and child development sector from all states.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the valedictory session of the Departmental Summit on Women and Child Development on Friday, October 9. The event will focus on women safety and protection system for vulnerable children, among others.

The two-day summit, being held on October 8 and 9, will witness participation of political leadership and officials dealing with the women and child development sector from all states, an official statement said.

It will focus on four themes: Strengthening the protection system for vulnerable children, women’s safety through effective implementation of institutional and legislative frameworks, women’s empowerment through enhancing the effectiveness and outcomes of key schemes, and reimagining Anganwadi Centres for better nutrition and early education.

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The Departmental Summit model brings together stakeholders from the Union and state governments to deliberate on sectoral priorities, share good practices, address implementation challenges, and agree on time-bound actions for improved governance and service delivery, the statement said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

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