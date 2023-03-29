PM Modi to flag off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express on April 1

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2023 7:28 pm IST
Vande Bharat pelted with stones in Bengal's Malda; BJP demands NIA probe
Vande Bharat Express

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train at Rani Kamalapati station here on April 1, and also take part in the Combined Commanders’ Conference that day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

The Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and the national capital will cover 708 km distance in 7.45 hours, he said.

Also Read
Don’t throw stones on trains: SCR appeals to public

“PM Modi will be visiting Madhya Pradesh. During his visit to Bhopal on April 1, he will give a big gift to the people of the state in the form of Vande Bharat Express, which he will flag off from the Rani Kamalapati station for New Delhi,” the CM said.

The prime minister will also take part in the Combined Commanders’ Conference of the three forces on the same day. Heads of three armed forces, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also participate in the event. The conference will be held from March 30 to April 1, Chouhan said.

The defence minister will arrive in the state on March 30 to take part in the conference, he added.
Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently ruling, will be held by the end of this year.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th March 2023 7:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button