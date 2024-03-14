PM Modi to hold roadshow in Hyderabad on March 15

Hyderabad: PM Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday and address BJP rallies in Telangana on March 16 and March 18 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

PM Modi’s roadshow would be held for an hour from Mirjaguda to Malkajgiri on Friday evening, Telangana BJP sources said on Thursday.

On March 16, PM Modi will address a public meeting in Nagarkurnool, followed by another public meeting in Jagityal on March 18, they said.

PM Modi visited Hyderabad recently

Recently, PM Modi visited Hyderabad. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Adilabad.

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Hyderabad and addressed a meeting of BJP polling booth workers at the LB Stadium.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to increase its seat share in Telangana.

Congress aims to win 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed confidence in Congress winning 14 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

He recently stated that the Lok Sabha polls would serve as a referendum for his government.

On the other hand, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which failed to form a government in Telangana after the recent Assembly polls, is making all efforts to make a comeback after the Lok Sabha Polls.