PM Modi to hold roadshow in New Delhi on Jan 16

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in New Delhi on January 16, the first day of BJP National Executive meeting scheduled till January 17.

According to a Delhi BJP leader,”there will a one-km long roadshow of Prime Minister Modi on January 16, the first day of the party’s National Executive meeting. Roadshow will be held from the Parliament Street to NDMC Convention Centre.”

“Artistes from different states will perform cultural performances during the roadshow. Party workers would be standing along the roads to welcome the Prime Minister,” a party source added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of Modi’s roadshow in the national capital on Monday.

“Bharatiya Janata Party is organising a roadshow having mass public participation on the Sansad Marg from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg-Jai Singh Road Junction on January 16 from 3 p.m. onwards. The Prime Minister will grace the said roadshow with his presence. Special traffic arrangements will be in place to ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the roadshow route,” said the Delhi Police in a statement.