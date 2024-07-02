PM Modi to respond to Motion of Thanks on President’s address at 4 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha at around 4 pm on Tuesday.

“At around 4 PM this evening, Prime Minister @narendramodi will reply to the Motion of Thanks, on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha,” the Prime Minister’s Office posted on X.

Earlier, in the day, National Democratic Alliance leaders felicitated PM Modi on his historic third term at the parliamentary party meeting of BJP alliance government on Tuesday.

The Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju addressed the reporters after the NDA parliamentary meeting and said that the PM would reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address at around 4 pm.

“Today the Prime Minister will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address at 4 pm in the Lok Sabha. PM Modi will address the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Although the time is not confirmed, but it’ll be around 12-1 pm,” the Union Minister said.

The Lok Sabha witnessed a massive uproar in the House over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks. BJP has accused the Raebareli MP Rahul Gandhi of “insulting” the Hindu community.

Prime Minister Modi also hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks and said calling “the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter.” Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress leader should apologise for his remarks.

Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s Address, Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP-led government and alleged there has been “a systematic attack” on the idea of India.

While the BJP held a press conference later to denounce Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, Congress also held an evening presser to slam the ruling party at the Centre.

Rahul Gandhi launched a multi-pronged attack on the BJP targeting it over its remarks during the Lok Sabha campaign, the NEET-UG controversy, Agniveer scheme.