PM Modi to unveil all women run Begumpet Railway Station on May 22

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate Begumpet Railway Station in Hyderabad on May 22, which will be operated by an all-women staff.

The station has been revamped under the Amrit Bharat station scheme at Rs 26.55 crore.

According to South Central Railway (SCR), the modernised station includes a host of passenger-friendly features such as escalators, lifts, spacious waiting halls, modern toilets, and dedicated facilities for differently-abled commuters.

Adding a regional touch, a model of Telangana’s state bird, the Indian Roller (Pala Pitta), has been installed as a symbolic centrepiece. The Begumpet station now comprises enhanced lighting, landscaped greenery, water features, and marked signage, designed to enhance the overall commuting experience.

Also Read Miss World contestants visit TGICCC, Secretariat in Hyderabad

The railway station also includes a newly constructed 12-meter-long foot overbridge now connects the platforms, allowing passengers to move easily and safely across the station.

Indian Railways to renovate railway station in Telangana

As part of it’s redevelopment initiative, the Indian Railways will renovate 40 railway stations across Telangana under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with a total outlay of Rs 2,750 crore. The initiative aims to transform stations into modern, passenger-friendly spaces while incorporating local cultural elements.

In Hyderabad, redevelopment is currently underway at stations such as Hitec City, Malakpet, Umdanagar, Hafeezpet, Yakutpura, and Malkajgiri. Among them, the upgrades at Hitec City, Malkajgiri, and Begumpet stations have already been completed, with works at the remaining stations progressing through various phases.