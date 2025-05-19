Miss World contestants visit TGICCC, Secretariat in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Miss World contestants got an insight into Telangana’s development as they visited the Secretariat and the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Hyderabad on Sunday, May 18.

As part of the state’s efforts to promote tourism, the contestants learnt about the safety measures, rich culture and the history of the state.

At the TGICCC, the contestants were briefed about the advanced safety and emergency response systems that monitor the state through various CCTV cameras. They were shown how data from different departments is brought together in one system, to respond quickly during emergencies, traffic jams, or disasters.

A live demonstration of traffic monitoring, facial recognition, and the T-SAFE app was presented, which grabbed their attention throughout.

They were welcomed by mounted police, a pipe band, a K9 dog show, and an arms exhibition while giving the contestants a closer look at the advanced weaponry and protective gear used by the Telangana police.

At Secretariat, the contestants paid floral tribute to the Telangana Talli statue. Contestants from several countries including India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Wales participated in the floral tribute.

The Secretariat visit also included screening four audio-visual presentations that took the audience through Telangana’s past, culture, development journey, and Hyderabad’s status as a global investment hub.