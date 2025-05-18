Two arrested for planning blasts in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a coordinated operation, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana police arrested two men suspected of plotting blasts in Hyderabad. The arrests followed a tip-off and led to the seizure of explosive materials.

Siraj Ur Rehman, 29, a resident of Vizianagaram, was the first to be detained. During a search of his premises, police recovered substances including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, all commonly used in the preparation of explosives.

“During interrogation, Rehman disclosed information that led to the detention of another suspect, Syed Sameer, 28, from Hyderabad,” police said in a statement on Sunday, May 18.

Both men are currently in custody and will be presented before a court. Hyderabad police have urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities, assuring continued efforts to safeguard public safety.

(With inputs from PTI)