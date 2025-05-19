Hyderabad blast plot: Arrested men confess to ISIS links

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police revealed the two individuals who were arrested the previous day on suspicion of plotting blasts in the city were in touch with an ISIS handler from Saudi Arabia.

In a press release on Monday, May 19, police informed that several meetings were conducted on the orders of an ISIS handler.

The two arrested, Siraj Ur Rehman, 29, and Syed Sameer, 28, were part of a six-member Instagram group which had members hailing from neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Two of them were assigned to make tiffin box bombs, while the remaining four conducted a recce to identify potential targets around Hyderabad, police said.

Police said Siraj and Sameer disclosed that six members allegedly stayed in Hyderabad for three days. Siraj had ordered tiffin boxes, wires and remote cells through Amazon.

On May 18, based on a tip-off, the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana police arrested Siraj and Sameer and recovered substances including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, all commonly used in the preparation of explosives.

Both men have been sent to remand for 14 days by the Vizianagaram court. While Siraj hails from Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, Sameer is a Hyderabadi.