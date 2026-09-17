PM Modi urges youth to drive India’s advanced tech push

New Delhi: Highlighting the strategic advantage of India’s demographic dividend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, September 17, hailed the vast pool of engineering talent and the extensive skilling initiatives specifically tailored for chip designing.

Inaugurating the ‘SEMICON India 2026’ here, PM Modi mentioned receiving custom-designed chips from students and reiterated the government’s ambitious target to train one lakh engineering students, with 70,000 already trained.

“Such a large talent pool is, in a way, nothing less than a gold mine for all of you,” the Prime Minister told the gathering.

Calling upon the brilliant minds engaged in domestic and international research, the Prime Minister urged young talent to actively participate in developing advanced technologies within the country.

He challenged industry leaders to spearhead local research and development, ensuring mutual growth for both businesses and the nation’s youth. “There is benefit for the industry in this, and the youth power of India will also get strength from this,” asserted PM Modi.

The Prime Minister mapped the progression from initial policy discussions to project planning, pilot lines, and finally, the commencement of commercial production.

PM Modi celebrated the realisation of these efforts with chips now reaching global customers, alongside the launch of commercial production in two new plants in Mohali and Surat.

“Now our chips, coming out of India’s plants, have started reaching customers in the country and the world,” he mentioned.

The Prime Minister also praised the collaborative effort required to master chip design, equipment manufacturing, and testing capabilities in record time.

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He credited the present industry leaders as foundational pillars whose partnership made this rapid technological leap possible. “You are the pillars of this success of India, you are partners,” affirmed PM Modi.

PM Modi mentioned the massive $13.5 billion second phase of the Semiconductor Mission and highlighted new regulatory reforms that facilitate collaborations between international companies, startups, and design firms.

“The Government of India is taking every step needed for the success of your projects,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of nurturing fabless companies, creating intellectual property, and integrating silicon photonics for AI-enabling infrastructure.

He urged leaders in equipment, chemicals, gases, and materials to capitalize on the golden opportunities presented by the twelve approved projects and an expanding demand pipeline. “We want the entire ecosystem to grow together,” asserted PM Modi.