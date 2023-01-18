PM Modi using Guvs to halt work in Telangana, same situation in Delhi: Kejriwal

Hyderabad: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using Governors across different states to halt progress.

“We were talking about the situation being the same in Telangana and Delhi. Prime Minister Modi is calling up Governors and asking them to halt work happening in the states. The Governor gets a big bungalow, an air conditioned car and enjoys life for 5 years. How will the country progress like this?” he asked.

Kejriwal made these remarks at the mammoth BRS inaugural meeting held at Khammam on Wednesday.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, CPI National Secretary D Raja, Samajwadi Party supremo, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Uttar Pradesh former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also attended the meeting along with Telangana chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao.

Kejriwal stated that the Kanti Velugu program is exceptional in its planning and promised to replicate the initiative in Delhi.

He further said that instead of fighting if all the governments cooperated to learn from each other, the country will grow in leaps and bounds.

“KCR visited our Mohalla clinics in Delhi and spoke with our doctors and nurses. He understood our system and launched Basthi Dawakhana in Telangana. It really felt good,” he remarked.

The Delhi chief minister said that India didn’t progress much in the last seventy-five years due to bad politics and added that for the first time, as a ray of hope, some chief ministers and leaders are coming together to discuss the nation’s progress.

“We all sat together for the whole day and discussed issues of education, health, and sanitation, not politics. We have to learn from each other,” he said.