PM Modi’s 2015 visit was ‘turning point’ for ties: UAE envoy to India

Ajman: UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali praised the role of diaspora in UAE’s journey in terms of economic growth and said that it has developed at a faster pace due to the special bond between PM Modi and UAE President Al Nahyan.

He also called PM Modi’s visit to UAE in 2015 — which was the first by Indian PM in 34 years — as the “turning point” in the relationship.

Speaking to ANI, the UAE envoy said, “The first visit was the turning point in the relationship. The relationship has been there for quite some time, the diaspora has been here for quite some time and things were happening, but they were not happening at the pace that you see today. Thanks to the special bond and the special friendship between the two leaders. I was there in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and they were discussing all kinds of things.”

He further said that the diaspora coming to UAE is also changing and now, people from more Indian states and different backgrounds are coming to UAE to support its vision.

“The diaspora has always been important in the UAE’s journey in terms of economic growth, in terms of every single stage of development that UAE has gone through and will continue to go through in the future. Perhaps the diaspora is changing in terms of where are they coming from,” the ambassador said.

He added, “What I have been noticing lately…usually in the past, it used to be a couple of states that had the majority of their diaspora living here in the UAE and now you can see that people are coming from more Indian states and from different backgrounds, different kind of specializations, in a way to come here and be our guests and support the UAE in its vision and in achieving its goals.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a visit to UAE on February 13-14, during which he will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple and address the Indian diaspora at the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event.

Notably, this will be his seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third in the last eight months.

PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders will discuss ways to further deepen, expand and strengthen the strategic partnership between the countries and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the World Government Summit 2024 to be held in Dubai as a Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address.

In December, PM Modi and the Swami Ishwarcharandas of the BAPS called on the Prime Minister at his residential office and extended the invitation for the inauguration of the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14. PM Modi graciously accepted the invitation, expressing his enthusiastic support for the historic and iconic temple, the BAPS said in a press statement.