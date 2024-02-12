PM Modi to visit Qatar on Feb 14

The announcement about Modi's visit to Qatar came a day after the Gulf nation released eight jailed former Indian naval personnel.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 12th February 2024 5:11 pm IST
PM Modi to visit Qatar on Feb 14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Qatari capital Doha on February 14 after concluding his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The announcement about Modi’s visit to Qatar came a day after the Gulf nation released eight jailed former Indian naval personnel. Seven of them returned to India on Monday morning.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said Prime Minister Modi had personally supervised developments in the case.

MS Education Academy

“We are gratified by Qatar’s decision to release the Indians,” he said.

Also Read
Modi to visit UAE from Feb 13-14; to inaugurate first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

The foreign secretary said Modi and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, will hold wide-ranging talks to further expand bilateral ties.

The Indians returned 46 days after their death sentences handed last October were commuted to jail terms of varying duration.

The eight apparently faced charges of espionage but neither Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against them public.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 12th February 2024 5:11 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button