PM Modi’s files nomination papers in Varanasi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 14th May 2024 2:02 pm IST
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath files his his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other NDA leaders comes out after filing his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other NDA leaders comes out after filing his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other NDA leaders comes out after filing his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other NDA leaders comes out after filing his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI05_14_2024_000122B) *** Local Caption ***
Varanasi: LJP (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan arrive to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nomination filing for Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA narendramodi.in** Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri while filing his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA narendramodi.in** Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Tags
