PM must sack Pradhan, Congress will fight for youth: Revanth

Hyderabad: Launching a sharp attack against the National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre over the NEET paper leak and detention of Rahul Gandhi following his dharna at the Prime Minister’s residence, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, July 22, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should be sacked.

If Pradhan is not dismissed, Modi will have to resign, he said, speaking at a protest in his assembly constituency of Kodangal in Vikarabad.

‘From streets to parliament, NDA will be fought’

Asserting that Congress would fight against the NDA government “from the streets to parliament”, he said Congress workers are taking a vow in Kodangal to dislodge Modi from his post and make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister.

Describing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as “successors of Godse” and the Congress as successors of Mahatma Gandhi, he said the battle is not between Congress and BJP but between the successors of Gandhi and Godse.

‘Narendra and Dharmendra together tried to loot the country’

“Narendra and Dharmendra together tried to loot this country. We will not let you succeed. Under the leadership of Rahul, Priyanka and Kharge, we will fight from the streets to the parliament and defeat you in the battle. Modi ji is playing with the lives of youth and the country,” he said.

Youth of the country are ready to fight against Modi, and Congress will fight against Modi in support of youth in the days to come, he said.

Alleging that students were brutally attacked by security personnel during the march (called by Cockroach Janata Party) to parliament on July 20, he said clothes of women were torn, while men were badly beaten up.

Scores of students disappeared and “it is not known whether police took them away or BJP leaders kidnapped,” he claimed.

‘Rahul not the first nor the last in Nehru family to shed blood for nation’

He said blood came out of Rahul Gandhi’s nose during his detention on July 21 near the PM’s residence.

Rahul Gandhi is not the first and last in the Nehru family to shed blood for the country’s sake, he said.

While Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives, Sonia Gandhi did not accept any post and made Manmohan Singh Prime Minister instead, he said.

Revanth slams KTR over 27 student suicides in 2019

Attacking Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao, he alleged that 27 students committed suicide in Telangana in 2019 when a ‘benami’ company of the former indulged in irregularities in evaluation of Intermediate (11th and 12th standard) exam papers.

The same company changed its name and “made an agreement with Pradhan and Centre for evaluation of CBSE exam papers” with tenders prepared in such a way to suit only the company, the chief minister alleged.

CBSE had to cancel the evaluation process due to irregularities and take up the task all over again. This has led to suicides of students, he claimed.

“KTR spoke to BJP leaders in Delhi and got a contract,” he said.

As the Centre did not take action against the company, it gave courage to those involved in NEET to indulge in irregularities, Reddy alleged.

He further alleged that NEET question papers were sold in BJP-ruled states, including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Congress protest in Hyderabad over Rahul’s detention

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and workers, led by the party’s state unit president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, on Wednesday took out a march to the Lok Bhavan protesting the detention of party leader Rahul Gandhi and demanding the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET exam paper leak.

The Congress leaders marched from the Indira Gandhi statue in Necklace Road to the Lok Bhavan.

The Congress leaders and workers who tried to reach the Lok Bhavan by pushing the barricades installed by the police were taken away from the place by policemen.

Goud, state Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha and other leaders were shifted to the Nampally police station in the city.

People will not accept such repression: Goud

Hitting out at the NDA government at the Centre over the detention of Rahul Gandhi and the police action against the protesters during their march to Parliament on July 20, Goud said people would not accept such repressive measures.

Rahul Gandhi’s voice cannot be silenced by detaining him and other such measures, he said, adding that Congress would continue to fight in support of students and youth under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Akhilesh Yadav, were forcibly removed by police on Tuesday after they staged a dharna outside PM Modi’s residence here, demanding his resignation.