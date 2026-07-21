KTR draws parallel between Nepal’s Gen-Z, India’s CJP protests

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) stood in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protests in Delhi at the Parliament and Jantar Mantar on Monday, July 20, stating that he had foreseen such a protest by Gen-Z in India 10 months ago.

Taking to X on Tuesday morning, July 21, he posted a video of his debate on NDTV’s Yuva event 10 months ago, when he drew parallels between the Gen Z protests in Nepal that had overthrown the government there, with that of CJP’s protests in Delhi happening presently.

About 10 months ago, I had made a comment at a media event that a Gen-Z protest is imminent in our country if the aspirations of youngsters are not addressed



After yesterday’s Delhi protest, it is high time for the Union Govt to address the demand for accountability and… pic.twitter.com/9kTIDx9Oi8 — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 21, 2026

“About 10 months ago, I had made a comment at a media event that a Gen-Z protest is imminent in our country if the aspirations of youngsters are not addressed,” he pointed out.

“After yesterday’s Delhi protest, it is high time for the Union Govt to address the demand for accountability and education reforms,” he opined.

In the NDTV debate, he had observed that the protests in Nepal were against the suppression of democracy and suppression of the voice of Gen Z.

“Initially the media said they were protesting internet disruptions. But they were protesting for their future,” he said at the event.

When asked by the anchor if such Gen-Z protests were possible in India, he said that if governments continued to fail the Gen-Z and the aspirations of the people of India, such protests were imminent.

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Telangana ranks 13th in ease of doing business

Also posting the NITI Aayog’s latest ranking of performance of large states in ease of doing business, he said that Telangana had slipped to 13th place.

Telangana slips to 13th rank in Ease of Doing Business rankings



What can you expect from a party like Congress where a Cabinet Ministers’ daughter openly admits that Industrialists are threatened for money with a Gun to their head



Only crime and loot rising in Telangana pic.twitter.com/Fcu7XrEKux — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 21, 2026

“What can you expect from a party like Congress where a Cabinet Ministers’ daughter openly admits that Industrialists are threatened for money with a Gun to their head,” he stated.

“Only crime and loot rising in Telangana,” he observed.