Chalo Raj Bhavan: Journalist hit on head during Congress, BJP clash

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based senior journalist was hit on the head by a stone during the clash between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, while covering the Chalo Raj Bhavan protest on Wednesday, July 22.

TV reporter Praveen was struck when both sides reportedly hurled stones at each other. He is currently receiving treatment at the emergency ward at CARE Hospitals in Nampally.

Congress leaders, including state Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and TPCC president Mahesh Goud, were prevented from participating in the Chalo Raj Bhavan protest on Wednesday, July 22, condemning the manhandling of their leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Telangana BJP, led by state president Ramachander Rao, staged a counter-protest condemning the Opposition and accusing Rahul of violating security norms at the high-security zone.

Tension erupted at Gandhi Bhavan as police resorted to a lathi charge and tear gas to disperse Congress and BJP workers after protests turned chaotic.

Congress has alleged that violence began from the BJP side. “We were peacefully protesting. BJP goons started throwing stones at us and police personnel stationed there. Praveen was also hurt. I ask the BJP. Do you have any shame in using violence without hesitation in public?”

During the Congress protest, huge flex of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ten heads, each head showing the face of his cabinet ministers, a reference to the Hindu mythological demon king Ravana, was paraded on the Raj Bhavan road. Chants of ‘Modishaahi taanashaahi nahi chalehi, nahi chalegi,’ echoed.

The Telangana Congress leaders and workers were taken to the Nampally Police Station.

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The previous day, Opposition leaders staged a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, demanding a discussion in the ongoing Monsoon Parliament on paper leaks and a deteriorating education system, and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.