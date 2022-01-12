PM security breach: Ex-SC judge Indu Malhotra to head probe

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 12th January 2022 12:46 pm IST
A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant, and Hima Kohli asked Singh, who was appearing for an organization, Lawyer's Voice, which has filed the plea, to also serve a copy of the petition to the Punjab government. Singh had said that it was a serious lapse on the part of the Punjab government to allow the PM's cavalcade to be stranded on the road causing an unacceptable security breach. CJI Ramana asked Singh about what he expected from the court and whether the alleged security lapse happened in Bathinda or Ferozepur. Singh said the Prime Minister was scheduled to address a meeting in Ferozepur but the security lapse happened in Bathinda.
Photo: WikiMedia Commons

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said retired top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra will head the committee to investigate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab last week.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said the panel will inquire into causes of the security breach, persons responsible for the breach, and also measures to be taken in the future to prevent security breaches of the Prime Minister and other constitutional functionaries.

The other members of the panel are — Director General of Police, Chandigarh; Inspector General, National Investigation Agency (NIA) or his nominee not below the rank of IG; Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; and Additional DGP, Security, Punjab.

MS Education Academy

The bench emphasised that such questions cannot be left open for one-sided inquiries. Both the state government and the Central government had formed their committees to inquire into the matter. The top court had asked both the Centre and Punjab government to not move ahead with their respective inquiries into the matter.

Earlier during the hearing, the bench had said: “We are taking the PM’s security breach very seriously.” It added that it will ask the committee to submit its report to it within a short span.

The top court order came on a petition by NGO Lawyer’s Voice, which was represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh. The petitioner had emphasized the importance of protection to the PM of the country and cited previous top court ruling that looked at the SPG Act.

Advocate General D.S. Patwalia, representing the Punjab government, complained against show-cause notices to its Chief Secretary and the DGP. He urged the top court to form an independent committee to probe the matter. “Hang me if I am guilty… but don’t condemn me unheard,” submitted Patwalia.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, defended the show-cause notices issued by the Central government. However, the top court expressed its displeasure at Centre’s stand, questioning what is the point of asking the court to examine the matter if the Centre wanted to go ahead on its own.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button