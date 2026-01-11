PM takes part in ‘Shaurya Yatra’ in Somnath, 108-horse brigade part of parade

Somnath: A group of men playing ‘damru’ and 108 horses drawn from different parts of Gujarat were part of the Somnath temple’s Shurya Yatra on Sunday which saw Prime Minsiter Narendra riding an open-top vehicle.

The yatra began from Shankh Circle, and the prime minister travelled the nearly one km stretch towards Veer Hamirji Gohil Circle, that faces the Somnath temple complex.

A group of men, wearing playing the ‘damru’ formed part of the parade and preceded the prime minister’s vehicle in sequence.

Modi carried a drum in his hand, which he played briefly at the beginning of the procession before handing it over to security personnel.

The crowd, which lined the streets on both sides, cheered, and many showered floral petals as the procession moved ahead, while artistes performed on different dance forms of India on various stages mounted at regular intervals along the parade route.

In this screengrab from a video posted on Jan. 11, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at the Somnath Temple, in Gujarat.

The brigade of 108 horses stood out in the procession, whose riders wore a starch white shirt paired with khaki trousers and saffron headgear.

“These horses and their riders have been drawn from different areas of Gujarat. We belong to the Gujarat Police and rehearsed for it in the last ten days. I am a constable working in Patna district, and feel proud to be part of this Shaurya Yatra,” Bharat Kumar Jatabhai told PTI, as he patted his horse named ‘Garud’.

The Gujarat Police constable said his steed is 17 years old, and a mixed Kathiawari and Marwari breed.

“About ten horses are drawn from Patan district,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived here on Saturday evening on a two-day visit to the temple town, witnessed the show, held as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

In this image posted on Jan. 10, 2026, drones are seen placed on the ground ahead of a drone show as part of the ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv’ celebration, in Gir Somnath district, Gujrat

In a post on X, he had said, “Feeling blessed to be in Somnath, a proud symbol of our civilisational courage.”

One of the drone formations also depicted the destruction faced by the historic temple over the centuries, and its rise and resilience.

The Parv marks 1000 years since the Somnath temple’s invasion by Mahmud of Ghazni, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Friday.

After Independence, efforts to restore the temple were undertaken by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A key milestone was achieved in 1951 when the restored temple was formally opened to devotees in the presence of the then president Rajendra Prasad.

A series of programmes is being held from January 8 to 11 as part of the Swabhiman Parv.

Prime Minister Modi will offer prayers at the temple after the procession and later participate in a public function marking the ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv’, before departing for Rajkot.