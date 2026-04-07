PMCs boost Auto LPG supply, 363 MT delivered last week, says Govt

Hyderabad: A total of 363 metric tonne of Auto LPG was sourced and supplied by Private Marketing Companies (PMCs) last week, and 17 previously non-operational (dry) outlets have been restored, said the government.

Commissioner of Civil Supplies, M Stephen Raveendra, held a review meeting with representatives of Super Gas, Go Gas, Total Energies, and Prime Fuel in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 7, instructing them to ensure uninterrupted supply across retail outlets, to protect the livelihoods of auto drivers.

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The Civil Supplies Department will continue daily monitoring of operational outlets and product receipts, working closely with Oil Marketing Companies to mitigate the impact of international supply constraints in Hyderabad.