PMJ jewellery dacoit case: 3-day police custody ends, one more held

Hyderabad: At a press briefing on the May 3 daylight robbery at a PMJ jewellery showroom in Karimnagar district, Police Commissioner Gaush Alam informed that the four-day police custody of the accused ended on Sunday, June 7.

Following court orders, three accused – Raghunath Karmakar alias Jagira Singh from West Bengal, Subodh Singh and Ravish Kumar alias Pradyuman from Bihar – were taken into police custody from June 3 to June 7. During the period, they were interrogated in the presence of five witnesses.

Commissioner Gaush Alam said the accused reportedly did not cooperate with the interrogation and attempted to mislead the police.

“Karmakar, Singh and Kumar deliberately concealed crucial information regarding the stolen gold and diamond ornaments. They did not provide proper answers to where the valuables were hidden, to whom they were sold, and details of any financial transactions, if any,” the senior police officer said.

“Karmakar had earlier divulged he had kept the stolen valuables and money in the Gundala forest area. Now, he is backtracking on his statement. We plan to extend their custody,” he added.

Police have recovered two pistols and a Vivo mobile phone near the Velichala Bypass Road, allegedly used in the offence.

One more arrested

One more person in relation to the PMJ jewellery showroom burglary has been arrested.

Amar Singh alias Pahilwan alias Amarendra Kumar Singh was arrested on June 4 at Salimpur in Patna by a special team. The 43-year-old was produced before a local court in Bihar, and a transit warrant was obtained to bring him to Karimnagar.

“Efforts are on to trace and arrest the remaining absconding accused,” Commissioner Gaus Alam said.

PMJ jewellery showroom burglary case

On May 3, five assailants entered the PMJ Jewellers store located in the Jyotinagar area of Karimangar and decamped with nearly a kilogram of jewellery, including 161 tolas of gold jewellery and 112-carat diamonds.

One of the assailants first came into the store posing as a customer and asked to see a chain. Then four more people followed him inside and started beating an employee.

When the security guard came inside, two people with guns started firing. Four employees sustained injuries.

After the heist, the robbers escaped on bikes and took shelter in Dharmapuri. They split into three groups and escaped by train and bus.

The whole operation was carried out on the instructions of Subodh Singh, while lodged at in Bihar’s Purnea jail. His gang is involved in robberies in Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttarakhand. They are notorious for committing robberies in a sophisticated and professional manner. This was the first time they targeted Telangana.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had conducted a recce of the shop two months ago. They had conducted a recce at various places, including Khammam, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jagtial and selected Karimnagar.

Police seized Rs 51,000 cash, two mobile phones, two SIM cards and fake Aadhaar cards from the accused.