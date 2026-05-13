POCSO accused attempts self-immolation inside Hyderabad police station

He is currently undergoing treatment at the Osmania General Hospital

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th May 2026 6:10 pm IST
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Hyderabad: An individual against whom a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case is registered and arrested for alleged bike theft attempted suicide by setting himself on fire inside the Kulsumpura police station on Tuesday night, May 12.

Ishaq was recently booked for stealing a bike and selling it to a person in Koti. He was taken into custody by the Kulsumpura Police Station.

On Tuesday night, he allegedly took a matchstick and set himself ablaze inside the station. He was immediately rushed to the Osmania General Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th May 2026 6:10 pm IST

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