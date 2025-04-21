POCSO case filed against 4 members of Isha Foundation school in Coimbatore

The All Women Police Station in Perur in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, have registered POCSO cases against four staffers and a former student of a school run by the Isha Foundation, following a sexual harassment complaint.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint by the mother of a former student alleging her boy faced sexual abuse and assault between 2017 and 2019 when the child was a student.

The victim’s mother alleges she wrote several emails to Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhguru, requesting help, but received no response.

Also Read Delhi HC orders removal of defamatory video on Sadhguru, Isha Foundation

Police have registered the case under Sections 10, 21(2), and 9(1) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 342 of the Indian Penal Code.

Shockingly, police registered the FIR nearly six months after the child’s parents held a press conference in October last year, narrating the incident and stating that despite complaining to the school authorities several times about the abuse, no support was offered, Scroll.in reported.

“Ever since I made the press meet, my life has been under constant threat and harassment,” the mother was quoted by Scroll.in.