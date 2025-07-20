Podu farmers attack forest officials for planting seeds on their land in Adilabad

Hyderabad: Podu farmers allegedly attacked officials from the forest and police department, who attempted to plant saplings on their farms in Keshavpatnam village of Telangana’s Adilabad district on Sunday, July 20. They threatened the officers not to encroach on their lands.

The farmers, mostly Multani Muslims of Adilabad, reportedly attacked the officers with sticks and stones. A government vehicle was also destroyed.

The injured personnel have been shifted to Ichchoda and Adilabad Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospitals for treatment.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Adilabad superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan confirmed a government vehicle was destroyed in the attack. “So far, we have arrested four villagers under cognizable offences. We are yet to file a case,” he said.

Soon after, a large police force was deployed in Keshavpatnam.

This conflict has been ongoing since July 5, when forest officials, accompanied by the police, claimed the 60 acres of forest land belonged to the department.

Multani Muslims supported by tribals, insisted the land belonged to them as they had been cultivating it for three decades, leading to a heated argument. Tensions simmered as neither side backed down till afternoon. The situation calmed down when Boath BRS MLA Anil Jadhav intervened and mediated the dispute.

However, on Sunday, the forest officers, accompanied by the police, returned and started planting the saplings. Upon knowing, angry villagers attacked the officers. Eleven police personnel were injured.

Forest officials were attacked by Podu farmers in Telangana's Adilabad district on Sunday, July 20.



— The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 20, 2025

“We were surrounded by around 40 villagers who attacked us with sticks and stones. My SI asked me to record the incident. But they snatched my phone and attacked me too,” one of the injured police officers said.