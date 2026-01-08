Police arrest 7 people in two separate drug cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police seized 13 kilograms of ganja and 11.34 grams of MDMA in two separate incidents over the course of January 7 and 8.

The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths of Nizamabad apprehended five persons on Wednesday, January 7, and seized 13 kilograms of ganja. The arrested include Pooja Pawar and Durpada Bai Jadhav from Adilabad, and Kishan Motiram Dhale, Indrajith Tagore, and Manja Venkat Ram, who hail from Maharashtra.

According to the District Prohibition and Excise Officer, K Malla Reddy, the gang had procured ganja from Madhya Pradesh and transported the consignment by bus to Nizamabad.

The department officers later caught them at Reliance Mart on Kanteswar Bypass Road. The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have been remanded.

Two held, 11.34 grams of MDMA seized in Kukatpally

On Thursday, January 8, Hyderabad Police arrested Kuna Raju Chandu, 22, and S Nanjappa, 32, for selling and purchasing MDMA, and subsequently seized 11.34 grams of the illegal substance.

According to the Kukatpally Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ravi Kiran Reddy, the other two accused in the case are absconding, identifying them as Inavo Shaiza from Goa and Yashwanth from Bengaluru.

On January 5, police had seized 1.24 grams of MDMA from a 31-year-old Gampa Sriharsha, who had been arrested for using drugs. Based on the information he provided, Chandu and Nanjappa were arrested.

Police registered a case against Sriharsha under the NDPS Act. Further investigations are underway, the ACP said.