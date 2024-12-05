Police arrest man for causing ‘nuisance’ on Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight

Hyderabad: A man was arrested from Shamshabad airport on Wednesday night, December 4, for allegedly causing a nuisance while on board a flight.

The airline was flying from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. According to the RGI Airport station house officer (SHO), a police complaint was filed by the flight’s air hostess who alleged the accused created a disturbance during the flight.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the SHO confirmed the arrest but refused to give further details of the case.

This is not an isolated case. On January 24 last year, a man was arrested after he allegedly misbehaved with an air hostess on a Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight.

A video of the incident went viral on social media where the accused shouted at a cabin crew member. Another passenger sided with the accused. A few passengers tried to intervene and stop the argument.