Police arrest man linked to 7 burglary cases across Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man from Mahabubnagar, involved in multiple house burglaries, was arrested by the Pahadishareef police on Thursday, May 29.

Police recovered 13 tolas of gold ornaments, 41 tolas of silver, and Rs 50,000 in cash from the possession of Allam Shiva, a resident of Amberpet and native of Mahabubnagar district.

Allam Shiva was linked to seven burglary cases reported in the Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates. According to police, Shiva targeted homes at night and fled with valuables.

The accused had previously been arrested in nine similar cases and was remanded to judicial custody. After his release from jail, he resumed criminal activity in the city.

A case has been registered.