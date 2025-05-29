Police arrest man linked to 7 burglary cases across Hyderabad

Police recovered 13 tolas of gold ornaments, 41 tolas of silver, and Rs 50,000 in cash from the accused.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 29th May 2025 5:35 pm IST
The image displays a picture of a burglar, thief
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man from Mahabubnagar, involved in multiple house burglaries, was arrested by the Pahadishareef police on Thursday, May 29.

Police recovered 13 tolas of gold ornaments, 41 tolas of silver, and Rs 50,000 in cash from the possession of Allam Shiva, a resident of Amberpet and native of Mahabubnagar district.

Allam Shiva was linked to seven burglary cases reported in the Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates. According to police, Shiva targeted homes at night and fled with valuables.

MS Creative School

The accused had previously been arrested in nine similar cases and was remanded to judicial custody. After his release from jail, he resumed criminal activity in the city.

A case has been registered.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 29th May 2025 5:35 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button