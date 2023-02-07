Police arrests Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Khan Durrani have been in the news for all the wrong reasons for the past few days. Both Rakhi and Adil are blaming each other on social media and infront of paps. Rakhi has earlier blamed Adil for cheating and using her name to get fame. After trying various times to sort out the differences, the couple seems to be in trouble now.

Rakhi Sawant has lodged a complaint against her husband Adil Khan Durrani and he has been arrested by Oshiwara Police on Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports. Rakhi has accused Adil of having an extra-marital affair in the complaint. She also alleged that her husband did not pay for her mother’s surgery even after she had given him a cheque for Rs 10 lakh before she left for Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

Rakhi alleges that Adil informed her of ending their relationship and residing with his supposed girlfriend, Tanu.

Rakhi Sawant told media persons that she will love her husband forever but will not forgive her. It seems that Rakhi is not in the mood to forgive her husband and both Adil and Rakhi have to lock horns now to fight legally against each other.

Earlier, a video of the duo having dinner together went viral on social media. The couple was seen having dinner in an eatery in Mumbai.