Police Commemoration Day: Telangana DGP pays tributes to police martyrs

Telangana Police Commemoration Day
Telangana Police Commemoration Day- IANS

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid on Saturday to police personnel who laid down their lines in the line of duty on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, here.

Flag day parade (commemoration parade) was held at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial.

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar led the officials in paying tributes to police martyrs.

Former national security advisor M. K. Narayanan, state home secretary Jitender, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandaliya, Additional DGPs Sowmya Mishra, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Mahesh Bhagwat, Srinivasa Reddy and other senior officials were present.

Retired DGPs, other retired officials and their family members attended the event. The DGP also released a book on the occasion.

The police department also organised a blood donation camp.

Earlier, in a video message the DGP said that great victories come from great sacrifices. He said the day has special significance. It was on this day in 1959 that ten officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) made supreme sacrifice for the country on the Indo-China border.

The DGP said during the last one year 189 police officers laid down their lives in the line of duty across the country.

Anjani Kumar said he salutes ground level officers who were discharging their duties efficiently despite facing many challenges.

