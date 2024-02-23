Police complaint filed against two Karnataka nurses for ‘conversion bid’

Bengaluru: A police complaint was filed on Friday against two nurses by the Hindu Jagruthi Sene for attempting religious conversion in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka.

The incident was reported from the government-run Primary Health and Welfare Centre at Ratkal village in Kalagi taluk. The complaint was registered against Ashwini and Rubika, both nurses.

The Hindu Jagruthi Sene has stated in the complaint that the accused nurses were offering money and converting people to Christianity. After getting a tip-off, the members of Sene went to the spot and questioned the nurses.

“They had invited religious preachers to the premises of the hospital and preached the Bible. The accused are indulging in religious conversion and creating communal unrest in the village.

“Being government staffers, instead of treating all patients without being bothered about their religion, the nurses were indulging in spreading propaganda against Hindu religion among the people in the hospital and indulging in religious conversion,” the complaint stated.

The Hindu Jagruti Sene members had intimated the police about the development when they questioned the nurses. The Ratkal police have registered the case.