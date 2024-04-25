Police constable beaten up for bid to rape neighbour in Telangana

Hyderabad: A police constable, who allegedly tried to rape his neighbour, was beaten up by the local residents of Dhobhi Colony in Adilabad town on Thursday, April 26.

Ganesh, a constable in the second battalion TSSP, Yapalguda, could be seen entering the house of a married woman in the CCTV footage. A while later, neighbours could be seen dragging him out and thrashing him.

The victim complained to the police that the constable had been sexually harassing her for quite some time, and that he tried to rape her. After she filed the complaint against the police constable, he went absconding. The police are in search of the accused.