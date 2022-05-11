Police crackdown on inter-state ganja procurement routes

Hyderabad: In an ongoing drive against drug peddlers, Rachakonda police invoked the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) against two Ganja peddlers and detained them in Cherlapally’s central prison on Monday.

According to the police, the two detainees, Vadthyavath Tirupathi (27) and Pathlavath Manktha (25), along with two of their associates conspired to smuggle ganja from Andhra Pradesh to the city.



On May 7, the accused reached AP and procured the consignment from their associates worth rupees 1 lakh.

Acting on credible intelligence, Ramannapet police intercepted their vehicles in Ramannapet town while the accused were returning to the city.

The police arrested the proposed detainees and seized 294 kilograms of Ganja, two cars from their possession, and remanded them to judicial custody.