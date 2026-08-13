Police deny obscene videos found in Prajwal Revanna’s pen drive

Bengaluru: The recovery of a mobile phone and other electronic devices from the high-security cell of former MP Prajwal Revanna at Parappana Agrahara prison has triggered an investigation, with police denying reports that obscene videos were found in the seized pen drive.

The Central Crime Branch conducted a search of the prison on August 11 and recovered a Redmi mobile phone, charger, SIM card, pen drive and diary from the high-security section. A case has been registered at the Parappana Agrahara police station over the recovery of the prohibited items.

Electronic City Deputy Commissioner of Police M Narayana said the claim that videos were found in the pen drive was not true. He said the recovered articles had been seized and sealed and would be subjected to forensic examination.

Investigators are now trying to establish how the mobile phone was smuggled into the prison and identify the person who used it. The device will be examined by the FSL, while technical evidence, including call detail records, will also be analysed.

The police have not yet questioned Prajwal Revanna or Pratap Rai in connection with the case. According to the DCP, their statements will be recorded after investigators receive the technical evidence.

Police are also examining network connectivity inside the prison. Despite the presence of mobile jammers, some inmates reportedly knew that 2G and 3G networks could still be accessed in certain areas.

The authorities will also investigate earlier recoveries of SIM cards from the prison, some of which were allegedly issued using fake identification documents.

Meanwhile, a separate inquiry has been ordered into possible negligence by prison officials. A team headed by prison officials has been tasked with examining security lapses and determining how prohibited devices reached the high-security section.

The police said the investigation is continuing and that further information would be released after the examination of the seized electronic material and other evidence.