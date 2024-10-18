Police Flag Day: Telangana students can participate in online competitions

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police have announced a series of activities for students across Telangana, including online essay writing, short film, and photography competitions, in commemoration of Police Flag Day on October 21.

In the essay writing competition, students from grades 8 to 12 are invited to submit essays on the theme “Judicious Usage of Mobile Phones.” Degree students and above can contribute essays on “My Role in Making Telangana a Drug-Free State.”

Participants must write their essays on paper and upload them in image or PDF format via a designated Google form. The deadline for submissions is October 27.

For the short film competition, participants are encouraged to create films related to police themes, with a maximum duration of three minutes. Entries can be submitted in Telugu, Urdu, or English.

The photography competition invites participants to capture recent or relevant police work.

The photos and short films can be uploaded on the google form provided by the Rachakonda Police.

The deadline for all competition submissions is also October 27.

Additionally, to honour Police Flag Day, a special mega blood donation camp will take place in Amber Peta on October 21.