Police officer attacked in Hyderabad during anti-drug drive

Hyderabad: A Sub Inspector of police was injured in an attack by drug peddlers while conducting an anti-drug campaign at Habeebnagar under the Asifnagar division on Tuesday, November 12.

The incident occurred at Manger Basti, where the Asifnagar police in coordination with a team of Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) were spreading awareness against drugs.

Upon being alerted, a police team including sub-inspector Shiva Kumar, went to Mangar Basti late Tuesday evening.

The police identified a few persons and were taking them into custody when a group of people including women surrounded them. One of the suspects escaped from the spot.

One of the persons from the mob comprising local people took a beer bottle and hit the sub-inspector resulting in injuries. Following the attack, the police team reiterated from the spot.

On Wednesday evening, a contingent of 100 police personnel visited Habeebnagar and conducted an area domination exercise.

The police asked all the people who were involved in the attack to surrender themselves before the officials at Habeebnagar police station and face legal consequences.

The Habeebnagar police registered a case following the attack on the sub-inspector and an investigation is going on.