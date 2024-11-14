Hyderabad: Traffic ACP & friends refuse drunk driving test, booked

After refusing a breathalyser test, a traffic ACP from Siddipet and associates created a scene, prompting police to file charges.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 14th November 2024 8:39 am IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have filed a case against Siddipet Traffic ACP Suman Kumar and three associates—N Jaypal Reddy, N Srinivas, and G Venkat Rao—after they allegedly refused to undergo a drunk driving test and obstructed law enforcement officers at the SR Nagar Metro station.

The incident unfolded when Suman Kumar and his friends were travelling in an SUV and noticed police conducting checks for drunk driving.

Jaypal, who was driving at the time, reportedly swapped places with another individual to evade detection. However, a police officer observed this manoeuvre and alerted the checkpoint.

When officers requested Jaypal to take a breathalyser test, Suman Kumar intervened, claiming his status as an ACP and demanding their release.

As the situation escalated, he allegedly pushed the officers, struck the bonnet of their SUV, and created a disturbance at the scene.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 14th November 2024 8:39 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button