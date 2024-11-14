Hyderabad: Traffic ACP & friends refuse drunk driving test, booked

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have filed a case against Siddipet Traffic ACP Suman Kumar and three associates—N Jaypal Reddy, N Srinivas, and G Venkat Rao—after they allegedly refused to undergo a drunk driving test and obstructed law enforcement officers at the SR Nagar Metro station.

The incident unfolded when Suman Kumar and his friends were travelling in an SUV and noticed police conducting checks for drunk driving.

Jaypal, who was driving at the time, reportedly swapped places with another individual to evade detection. However, a police officer observed this manoeuvre and alerted the checkpoint.

When officers requested Jaypal to take a breathalyser test, Suman Kumar intervened, claiming his status as an ACP and demanding their release.

As the situation escalated, he allegedly pushed the officers, struck the bonnet of their SUV, and created a disturbance at the scene.