Cyberabad police process refund of Rs 1.5 crore to victims of cybercrime

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have processed 39 cases for refund, totaling Rs 1,49,41,670, to victim targeted in cybercrime. The IX Additional Metropolitan Magistrate, Rangareddy District, at Kukatpally court has given orders for refund of the amount and it will be credited to the accounts of the victims.

K Shilpavalli, DCP cybercrime Cyberabad commissionerate said the public is advised to be alert to prevent cyber frauds and if they lose money.

“In case of fraud, immediately report by calling 1930 and on https://cybercrime.gov.in. This will help the authorities freeze the transactions in multiple layers and put the amount on hold,” DCP Shilpavalli said.

The process for claiming the amount is that the victim/complainant has to file a petition u/s 457 CrPC in the jurisdictional court, which after taking (investigating officer) IO opinion and following due procedure passes orders for refund of amount put on hold.

After receiving the court order, the IO will inform the banks about the same so that the banks transfer the amount to the victim’s accounts.

She said while investigation and detection of cases is the primary responsibility of investigation officers, in cyber crime cases, the major challenge is recovery of the amount lost by the victims. However with the initiative of 1930 national helpline number and the national cyber-crime reporting portal to report online financial fraud, there is ample chance of putting on hold the lost amount provided the victim reports the same immediately on this number and portal.