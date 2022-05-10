Political bulldozers used to divide communities: Founder of MWF

In the past few years, the situation of minorities in India has been deteriorating constantly. From communal riots to mob lynching to illegal demolition drives, minorities in India has seen it all. Syeda Saiyidain Hameed, founder of Muslim Women Forum (MWF) and an ex-planning commission member, in an exclusive interview with Siasat.com has shed light on the current situation of minorities in the country.

According to Syeda, the current scenario in India is being played out by following a one-point agenda which is to target the minorities of the country as much as possible.

When asked about the various instances of communal violence that are playing out in the country, she said, “Rather than focusing on the spirit of this beautiful religion, the Hindu religion is being used as an instrument to widen the difference and increase animosity between religious communities. It is the biggest tragedy in India right now.”

Speaking about the recent demolition drives carried out across the country, she said the judiciary of India has foregone any constitutional values and rationality and is merely functioning on the orders of the ruling government. According to her, ‘political bulldozers’ are being used to divide the communities of India.

Syeda concluded the interview by reminiscing about the time when ruling parties used to accept their mistakes and made attempts to rectify them, unlike the present climate where criticism of any kind can result in a backlash.