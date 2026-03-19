Political interference of the highest order: Mamata on transfer of 50 officials

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, March 19, expressed alarm over the “arbitrary removal of more than 50 senior officials” in the poll-bound state, terming it a “political interference of the highest order”.

Continuing with her tirade against the Election Commission, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo claimed that such action amounted to “systematic politicisation of institutions” and a “direct assault on the Constitution”.

After announcing the schedule for the assembly polls, the Election Commission has ordered several reshuffles of senior officers, including the transfer of Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty, Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena, and the removal of Director General of Police (DGP) Peeyush Pandey and Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar.

On Wednesday, March 18, the poll body ordered a fresh reshuffle of senior officers, posting two secretaries to other poll-bound states as observers, and deploying 13 IAS and five IPS officers in key poll management roles.

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ECI targeting Bengal not just unprecedented but alarming, Mamata says

Slamming the poll body, Banerjee took to X to claim that more than 50 senior officials had been “summarily and arbitrarily removed” even before the formal notification of elections.

“The manner in which the Election Commission has singled out and targeted Bengal is not just unprecedented – it is deeply alarming.

The manner in which the Election Commission has singled out and targeted Bengal is not just unprecedented- It is deeply alarming. Even before the formal notification of elections, more than 50 senior officials including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, ADGs, IGs, DIGs,… pic.twitter.com/ITipND3qYr — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 19, 2026

“Even before the formal notification of elections, more than 50 senior officials… have been summarily and arbitrarily removed. This is not administrative action; this is political interference of the highest order,” she said.

Banerjee alleged that senior officers from agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Special Task Force (STF), and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) were being “selectively removed” from the state.

She further alleged “contradictions” in the poll panel’s actions, claiming that officers removed from their posts were being assigned as election observers.

“This is not governance. It reflects chaos, confusion, and sheer incompetence being passed off as authority,” she said.

Undeclared emergency, deliberate design to seize control of WB

Describing the situation as “nothing short of an undeclared emergency”, Banerjee alleged that there was a “deliberate design to seize control of West Bengal through coercion and institutional manipulation”.

“I stand in complete solidarity with every officer of the Government of West Bengal and their families… Bengal has never bowed to intimidation, and it never will,” she added.

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Along with the post, the Chief Minister also attached images of the Election Commission’s notifications, ordering the removal and transfer of top state officials to substantiate her claims.

The TMC supremo described the special intensive revision of electoral rolls as “deeply flawed” and went on to say that at a time when the process is underway and “over 200 lives have already been lost, the conduct of the commission reflects a clear bias and an uncomfortable submission to political interests”.

Banerjee claimed that supplementary electoral rolls were yet to be published “in clear disregard of the Supreme Court’s directions..

Questioning the intent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, she said, “Why is the BJP so desperate? Why this relentless targeting of Bengal and its people? What satisfaction do they derive from forcing citizens, even after 78 years of Independence, to stand in queues and prove their own citizenship?”