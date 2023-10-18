Political party fighting us as has money, central agencies, we have people’s support: Abhishek

The four days of celebrations now continue for 10 days, he said, adding people irrespective of their caste, creed, or religion are taking part in the festivities.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 18th October 2023 10:46 pm IST
Abhishek Banerjee
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said no power in the world can defeat those who have people’s support.

Attending a meeting at Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas district, on the occasion of Durga Puja, Banerjee without naming the BJP said a political party fighting us has money, power, central agencies, Income Tax, Election Commission, and media while Trinamool Congress has the public support.

“No conspiracy, defamation, demons, or dictators can defeat us as we have the people’s support… We have everything because the public is on our side,” the Diamond Harbour MP said.

Banerjee said that earlier, the Durga Puja festivities would mainly begin from the day of Saptami and continue till Dashami, since 2011, the proactive steps taken by the Mamata Banerjee government in ensuring festivals like Durga Puja become more inclusive for everyone, as the festivities kick-start from Mahalaya, one week before Maha Saptami, itself.

