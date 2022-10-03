Politicians encourage Hindutva in UK; create divisions among people

Peace-loving individuals, activists and politicians from all shades have condemned recent Hindu-Muslim violence in Leicester and Birmingham.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan appealed to Hindus and Muslims of the city ‘not to allow the politics of the sub-continent to spill over’ into the UK. ‘We should be eternally on our guard against extremist forces who seek to stoke up tensions between our communities for their own selfish ends. Everyone in the UK and around the world should have the right to live in peace and to practice their religion without fear or threats,’ Khan said.

On 20 September, community leaders and local politicians gathered outside Leicester’s Jame Mosque and issued a joint statement appealing to end ‘provocation and violence’ immediately.

The joint statement read out at the steps of the city’s Jame Mosque by Pradyumna Pradipgajjar, President of the city’s Iskcon Hindu temple, said: ‘We, the family of Leicester, stand in front of you not only as Hindus and Muslims but as brothers and sisters. Our two faiths have lived harmoniously in this wonderful city for over half a century.

‘We arrived in this city together. We faced the same challenges together; we fought off racist haters together and collectively made this city a beacon of diversity and community cohesion.’ It appealed for ‘immediate cessation of provocation and violence – both in thought and behaviour. We together call upon the inciters of hatred to leave our city alone.’

South Asia Solidarity Group (SASG) organised a demonstration outside the High Commission of India (HCI) against Hindutva.

A press release issued by the SASG supported the stand taken by the faith groups in Leicester and said: ‘We echo the sentiments in the recent joint statement of Hindu and Muslim faith leaders in Leicester’. Its leader, veteran human rights activist and writer Amrit Wilson said: ‘We are here today because we want to show that we are united, and we want peace. We do not want the BJP and the RSS and all their followers, together with the white fascists who have come to divide our community.’

While several peace-loving residents of Leicester and UK are aghast at what happened in this multicultural, multiracial and, until recently, an example of social cohesion, HCI, following the instructions of the Hindutva government in Delhi, issued a highly partisan statement displaying lack of diplomacy, perhaps unprecedented in India’s diplomatic history.

‘We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and vandalisation of premisses and symbols of Hindu religion. We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks.’ HCI’s statement issued on 19 September 2022 read.

The umbrella body of British Muslims, the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) came heavily on HCI‘. In a letter, dated 20 September 2022, and addressed to Indian High Commissioner Vikram K. Doraiswami, MCB’s Secretary General Zara Mohammad reminded him that: ‘Leicester is home to a thriving and integrated Indian diaspora of Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs, who have been living together in harmony for over half a century.’

Deploring the Leicester violence, Zara Mohammad said: ‘The question we must ask ourselves, is: what has turned this vibrant community, once a model of unity, into one that is deeply divided, where ordinary people are fearful for their own safety?’

In a separate statement, MCB called ‘upon all communities to exercise restraint and for local leaders, including the police and politicians, to listen to the concerns of locals objectively.’

Contrary to media reports that Leicester violence erupted following a Cricket match between India and Pakistan, locals say that sectarian tension had been building up for quite some time. Many blame it on the new arrivals in the city of Indians, who are alleged to have brought with them the Hindutva ideology of hate. The Independent quoted Professor Neil Chakraborti, director of the Centre for Hate Studies at Leicester University: ‘There is no doubt in my mind that the religious tensions in India, and the actions of a hard-line, violent, nationalist government there, have had a direct influence on what we have seen. Without the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in power in India – without their demonisation of minority groups – it is difficult to imagine the same tensions here.’

The blame may or may not be accurate and needs to be investigated. However, that fact cannot be denied that, over the years, British politicians, Conservatives, and Labour have been courting Hindutva politicians.

The latest example of this courtship was witnessed during Boris Johnson’s visit to India in April this year when he posed on a JBC bulldozer. He and his advisors ignored, very insensitively, the brazenly anti-Muslim political environment in his host country where the monster machine had been used to demolish Muslims’ properties and businesses in the capital itself and had become a symbol of Hindutva aggression against Muslims.

The internationalisation of Hindutva and the display of bulldozer as Hindutva power was shown by American Hindutva diaspora during India’s 75th Independence Day celebration, 15 August, when they marched in New Jersey with a bulldozer with large portraits on it of Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aditya Nath, who used this newly found power first and is adoringly called by his supporters as the ‘Bulldozer Baba’.

Some politicians in the UK have opportunistically, greedily, or, perhaps, because of their hidden Islamophobia, have been encouraging and pampering Hindutva elements.

The latest example of opportunism, coupled with anti-Muslim hatred, is of Rishi Sunak. Although he was doing pretty well during the race for Prime Ministership, when he felt a bit shaky about his success, he suddenly jumped on the bandwagon. He tried to ignite an unnecessary debate that was not the issue in the country at that particular time: ‘Islamic extremism.’ Perhaps fearing that his white party colleagues may not prefer him over Liz Truss, he reminded the country by saying that Islamic extremism was ‘by far and away the single largest terror threat to the UK’s national security.’

The sudden act of cow worship was politically motivated. A serious person would have visited a temple without publicity to invoke spiritual blessings.

This spurt of nationalistic feelings was aimed at pleasing the white constituency. In order to please his Hindutva clientele, he went to worship a cow — a typical political symbol of Hindutva because of which several Muslims have been linched in India— and released photographs of it on social media. Although he is not known to be a religious person, even if he wanted to invoke spiritual blessings for his success, a silent visit to a temple would have been more appropriate and no one could have objected to it.

Rishi Sunak is not alone. Former Home Secretary and brazenly Zionist supporter Priti Patel openly support the fascist ideology of Rashtriya Sevak Sangh (RSS). In September 2014 she praised and commended the leaders of RSS’ UK branch, Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (UK)—HSS—for ‘hosting’ an event titled, ‘RSS: A Vision in Action—a new Dawn’.

RSS is a fascist organisation that believes in the supremacy of high caste Hindus in India.

It’s not only the Conservative Party that has been in love with the Hindutva. The Labour Party has its own share in encouraging Hindutva extremism in the UK. On 12-13 January 2008, Labour MP Barry Gardiner published on the front page of his personal website (www.berrygardiner.com) a testimonial from Modi along with his photograph that read, ‘Gujarat has no greater friend in Britain than Barry Gardiner.’

Outraged by Gardiner’s opportunism several organisations staged a protest against his shameless audacity and inviting a man who, for a long time remained pariah in the world.

Supported by the opportunists, Hindutva supporters have been inviting hate mongers, including Sadhvi Rithambara , to the UK for many years and Muslims’ requests to refuse entry to her went unheeded. Inviting and allowing her to go around making speeches was no different from an ISIS leader being invited and honoured in the UK.

Violence and intolerance MUST be condemned regardless of whosoever go on that path. Those who incite violence, spread false information on the internet and create hatred among human beings must remember that by resorting to these immoral activities, they violate clear Qur’anic injunctions.