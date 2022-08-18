Politicians who condemned the release of Bilkis Bano’s convicts

The release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case has left the country speechless. Anger seeped through the country when the news of the release hit headlines on Independence Day.
Many politicians, journalists, and human rights activists have condemned the decision by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Gujarat government.
Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter and show sagacity to the nation.
He later tweeted how the murderers were welcomed with sweets and garlanded
Member of Legislative Council and TRS leader K Kavitha called it a shameful decision.
IAS Smitha Sabharwal tweeted upon the injustice meted on Bilkis Bano and her family. She asked whether we could call ourselves a free nation if rapists were released.
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra took a dig at the PM to lecture on women’s respect.
She also asked whether Bilkis comes under the category of woman or Muslim.
Further, she called out news anchors of the “Godi Media”.
Member of Lok Sabha and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi demanded the Prime Minister to cancel the release order. He also defined the Gujarat remission committee as a sham committee.
Later while speaking to reporters he pointed out the “hypocrisy” of the Prime Minister.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked what message was being given by releasing the convicts guilty of mass murder, including a three-year-old child and gang rape of a five-month of a pregnant woman.
Senior Congress member P Chidambaram tweeted that Vinash shakthi (destruction power) triumphed over nari shakthi (woman power).
He demanded the Prime Minister and Home Minister to answer as to why the convicts were released.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule tweeted Bilkis’s story, terming it as “very disturbing”
Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena member Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted and called the news “triggering”.
Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women demanded the Gujarat government roll back the decision.