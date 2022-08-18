Politicians who condemned the release of Bilkis Bano’s convicts

The release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case has left the country speechless. Anger seeped through the country when the news of the release hit headlines on Independence Day.

Many politicians, journalists, and human rights activists have condemned the decision by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Gujarat government.

Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao appealed to the Prime Minister to intervene in the matter and show sagacity to the nation.

Dear PM @narendramodi Ji,



If you had really meant what you spoke about Respecting women, urge you to intervene & rescind the Gujarat Govt remission order releasing 11 Rapists 🙏



Sir, it is nauseating to put it mildly & against MHA order. Need you to show sagacity to the Nation — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 17, 2022

He later tweeted how the murderers were welcomed with sweets and garlanded

This is a Blot on the Collective Conscience of our Nation



Rapists being garlanded & treated like war heroes or freedom fighters!!!



Remember, what happened to #BilkisBano today can happen to anyone of us tomorrow



Speak up India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/KwvU4vufMe — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 18, 2022

Member of Legislative Council and TRS leader K Kavitha called it a shameful decision.

कोई और निर्भया कांड न हो और कोई बिल्किस दर्द के इस चरम से न गुजरे और क़ानून पर सबका भरोसा बनाए रखने के लिए ज़रूरी है कि यह शर्मनाक फ़ैसला वापस लिया जाए।मैं सुप्रीम कोर्ट से भी इस मसले पर स्वतः सज्ञान लेकर हस्तक्षेप करने की माँग करती हूँ। — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 18, 2022

IAS Smitha Sabharwal tweeted upon the injustice meted on Bilkis Bano and her family. She asked whether we could call ourselves a free nation if rapists were released.

As a woman and a civil servant I sit in disbelief, on reading the news on the #BilkisBanoCase.

We cannot snuff out her Right to breathe free without fear, again and call ourselves a free nation. #JusticeForBilkisBano pic.twitter.com/NYL6YS59Gh — Smita Sabharwal (@SmitaSabharwal) August 18, 2022

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra took a dig at the PM to lecture on women’s respect.

Pregnant mother’s child snatched from her belly & other child killed in front of her.

These rapists & murderers feted after being let out in shortest possible time.



And we are lectured on how to respect women ? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 17, 2022

She also asked whether Bilkis comes under the category of woman or Muslim.

This nation had better decide whether Bilkis Bano is a woman or a Muslim. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 18, 2022

Further, she called out news anchors of the “Godi Media”.

Where are all those screaming self-righteous TV anchors today? What happened?

Big daddies didn’t give go ahead for panel discussion on Bilkis Bano?



Nation (& your non-existent spine & gonads) want to know. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 17, 2022

Member of Lok Sabha and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi demanded the Prime Minister to cancel the release order. He also defined the Gujarat remission committee as a sham committee.

Some people’s caste can get them released despite a heinous crime while other people’s caste/religion is enough to imprison them without proof. 4/ — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 18, 2022

Later while speaking to reporters he pointed out the “hypocrisy” of the Prime Minister.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked what message was being given by releasing the convicts guilty of mass murder, including a three-year-old child and gang rape of a five-month of a pregnant woman.

5 महीने की गर्भवती महिला से बलात्कार और उनकी 3 साल की बच्ची की हत्या करने वालों को 'आज़ादी के अमृत महोत्सव' के दौरान रिहा किया गया।



नारी शक्ति की झूठी बातें करने वाले देश की महिलाओं को क्या संदेश दे रहे हैं?



प्रधानमंत्री जी, पूरा देश आपकी कथनी और करनी में अंतर देख रहा है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 17, 2022

Senior Congress member P Chidambaram tweeted that Vinash shakthi (destruction power) triumphed over nari shakthi (woman power).

Nari Shakti vs Vinash Shakti has played out in Gujarat



In granting remission to 11 persons convicted for gang rape, 'vinash shakti' has won in Gujarat — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 16, 2022

He demanded the Prime Minister and Home Minister to answer as to why the convicts were released.

Let the PM and HM answer these questions. They cannot hide behind the wall of silence



Under the Gujarat model, nari shakti is defeated by vinash shakti — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 17, 2022

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule tweeted Bilkis’s story, terming it as “very disturbing”

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena member Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted and called the news “triggering”.

It is Bilkis Bano today, it could be you tomorrow.

To all the women who are silent I ask – doesn’t this trigger you? Having faced some kind or form of harassment from creeps who think they will get away, will your silence to convicted criminals being let go not embolden them? — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) August 18, 2022

Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women demanded the Gujarat government roll back the decision.