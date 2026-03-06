Politics, international relations, ‘running towards darkness’ says Rahul

"Today, we see in our politics, in international relations, that everyone is running towards darkness and away from knowledge. There is no attempt to understand the other person, you just bomb and kill them." Gandhi said.

Published: 6th March 2026
Kollam(Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, March 6, said that politics and international relations in current times were “running towards darkness” and away from knowledge.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, further said that there was no attempt to understand the other person, be it politics or international relations, and violence was resorted to over disagreements.

“It is the same in our politics. You don’t agree with someone, you attack that person or become violent towards them,” he alleged.

He was speaking at an event here commemorating the centenary of a meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and reformist saint Sree Narayana Guru.

He said that both Gandhi and Narayana Guru were against such violence and advocated love, respect, forgiveness and understanding between the people.

