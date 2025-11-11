Polling begins for final phase of Bihar assembly elections

The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 11th November 2025 7:42 am IST
Bihar Election 2025
Patna: Voting began for 122 constituencies in Bihar in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls on Tuesday morning, amid tight security arrangements, an official said.

In this phase, the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, will be sealed.

It is also being seen as a veritable test of strength for minor NDA partners Hindustani Awam Morcha, headed by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

